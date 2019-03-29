I listened to several mayoral debates and came to the following conclusion:
There was no comparison between the two candidates even if both are competent hard-working people.
Paul Soglin came across as very knowledgeable, experienced and articulate, while Satya Rhodes-Conway has a "pie in the sky" approach.
One should ask this question: If you choose a doctor, lawyer or any other professional, would you choose an inexperienced person or an experienced person with an outstanding reputation?
I am voting for Soglin to lead our wonderful city.
Kato Perlman, Madison