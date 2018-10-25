Mayor Paul Soglin's decision to change his mind and run again is a betrayal to the other announced candidates and the people of our fair city.
After serving for 20 long years as a Far East Side City Council member, I knew I needed to preserve whatever legacy I had earned and retire from city politics in a dignified and honorable manner. Any of the announced candidates for mayor could without a doubt run the city of Madison as well, or better, than Mayor Soglin has -- floods or no floods.
I am fully supporting Satya Rhodes-Conway as the next mayor of Madison. Soglin has already announced that Rhodes-Conway is the best candidate of those who were running before he got back in. How dare he betray her and the rest of us. A politician who changes his or her mind at the last "minute" does not deserve a vote -- at least not mine.
I have no doubt in my mind that Mayor Soglin has tarnished his image and probably his legacy.
S. Michael Shivers, Madison