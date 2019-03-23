I like to think of myself as a rational person. If I have an employee who is doing an excellent job versus an applicant who says, “Fire that person because I promise I can do better,” I would retain the high-performing employee.
But that’s not what the State Journal suggests Madison voters do when the paper's editorial board endorsed Satya Rhodes-Conway for mayor last Sunday.
Madison continues to be among the nation’s top cities in categories including best places to live for millennials, retirees and families. Mayor Paul Soglin’s leadership and vision are a big part of that. Our economy is outpacing Wisconsin’s and much of the nation’s. Mayor Soglin’s know-how is a big part of that.
According to publicly released finance reports, Mayor Soglin’s challenger has raised a significant amount of money from donors outside of Dane County. That troubles me. And do we really want a mayor who hasn’t run an organization or balanced a budget? I am disappointed the State Journal is chasing a shiny object rather than recognizing Madison’s success is not accidental.
Can Madison improve? You bet. Mayor Soglin has been specific and detailed in how he will continue to make improvement happen. I encourage all Madison residents to remember that when they cast their vote.
Wayne Harris, Madison