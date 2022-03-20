 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Society must take these steps now -- Barbara Beck

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

The following needs to happen in our world to keep us from going extinct:

  • Stop allowing former President Donald Trump to get away with everything and throw him in federal prison.
  • Stop Russian leader Vladimir Putin from continuing his Hitler tactics by whatever means deemed necessary.
  • Stop all countries with weapons of mass destruction by forcibly removing them.
  • Take away all guns from people not in law enforcement or the military.
  • Require automatic prison time for possession or selling of any type of drugs.
  • Clear out and disallow all frivolous court lawsuits.
  • Stop companies from gouging the general public.
  • Stop paying atrocious amounts of money to sports players.
  • Paint all humans one color.
  • Make it mandatory for everyone committing a crime to take a lie detector test.
  • Build several huge prisons in the desert to house all those committing crimes with no early paroles.
  • Place homeless people into emptied-out prisons with job assistance provided.
  • Install metal detectors in every school that everyone must pass through.
  • Install police officers or military personnel in every school.
  • Put any student found with any weapon in juvenile detention for a set amount of days.
  • Finally, do away with Daylight Saving Time. Arizona and Hawaii have been surviving just fine without it.

People are also reading…

Barbara Beck, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics