Society must take these steps now -- Barbara Beck

The following needs to happen in our world to keep us from going extinct:
- Stop allowing former President Donald Trump to get away with everything and throw him in federal prison.
- Stop Russian leader Vladimir Putin from continuing his Hitler tactics by whatever means deemed necessary.
- Stop all countries with weapons of mass destruction by forcibly removing them.
- Take away all guns from people not in law enforcement or the military.
- Require automatic prison time for possession or selling of any type of drugs.
- Clear out and disallow all frivolous court lawsuits.
- Stop companies from gouging the general public.
- Stop paying atrocious amounts of money to sports players.
- Paint all humans one color.
- Make it mandatory for everyone committing a crime to take a lie detector test.
- Build several huge prisons in the desert to house all those committing crimes with no early paroles.
- Place homeless people into emptied-out prisons with job assistance provided.
- Install metal detectors in every school that everyone must pass through.
- Install police officers or military personnel in every school.
- Put any student found with any weapon in juvenile detention for a set amount of days.
- Finally, do away with Daylight Saving Time. Arizona and Hawaii have been surviving just fine without it.
Barbara Beck, Madison