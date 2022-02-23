Society cleans up unvaccinated mess -- Michael Brandt

No one should be vaccinated against their will. No one should be prevented from expressing their animosity toward vaccination mandates -- including by means of open public protest. And no one but the anti-vaxxer should suffer the consequences when their righteous path takes a bad turn.

A vast majority of those hospitalized and dying have been unvaccinated. In the face of a deadly, highly transmittable virus, an alarming number are asserting their right to reject a proven safeguard and instead take their chances.

As a result, our health care system has been stretched, and in some places overwhelmed, by patients who could have easily avoided their illness. The enormous expense of all this will no doubt translate into higher insurance and Medicare premiums for all of us.

What the anti-vaxxers may like to think of as bold risk-taking is really not so bold when someone else has to sweep up your mess. Medical professionals are willing to sacrifice time with their families, if not their own mental health, to offer care. Other workers and employers across the country are contributing to insurance pools while the much-maligned government guarantees Medicare, Medicaid and unemployment benefits.

Those who choose the not be vaccinated have that right. The rest of us have the right to demand that they pay cash and go to the back of the line. What a demonstration of true commitment that would be.

Michael Brandt, Arena