Society benefits from child care -- Linda Nauth

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said earlier this year that it's not "society's responsibility to care of other people's children" while opposing child care subsidies for working parents.

Here is why it is important to care about other people’s children:

Children are born with developmental emotional needs including basic security, self-esteem, self-expression and realistic limits.

If society meets these needs, the society benefits because these children will grow into productive, emotionally healthy and responsible citizens.

If society does not care and these children’s emotional needs are not met, the children may encounter neglect and early childhood trauma.

A study of adverse childhood experiences suggests an increasing number of adverse experiences during childhood correlates significantly with the risk of negative adult outcomes including unemployment, mental illness, drug abuse and violence.

It is in society’s best interest to take care of all of its children. Johnson’s stance is ill-informed and against everyone’s own best interest.

Linda Nauth, Luck