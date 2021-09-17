Societal change starts with respect -- Leigh Dierking

On my daily dog walks through a South Side neighborhood, I often step over broken glass, hear car stereos so loud they rattle windows of nearby homes and see fast food bags being tossed out of car windows. When I drive down South Park Street, Olin Avenue and Gilson Street, I witness reckless drivers speeding down the road.
In the paper I read about the shooting in Penn Park, in the middle of the day, on a holiday. All of this reminds me of the famous quote: "If you want the world to change, start with yourself."
How will we ever see real change in our society, if the same people calling for this change, demonstrate no respect for themselves, no respect for property and no respect for the safety of their own neighborhood?
Leigh Dierking, Madison