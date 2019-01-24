Why are the Democrats pushing to get the United States to be a socialist country of any sort? Why?
What do they see in Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea, China or Russia? No socialist country has survived for 80 years. Some have collapsed very quickly.
The United States has existed for 240 years and still going. Even with all of the free stuff such as health care, living quarters, some sort of job and other "benefits," most socialist countries eventually run out of other peoples money. The citizens throw the leaders out of office, and many times leaders end up in prison or dead. What is so attractive about that?
I am almost 80 and have earned degrees, and I see nothing good there. You had better hope that the U.S. socialists do not get their way. We will all be sorry.
John H. Pickle Jr., Lodi