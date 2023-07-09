The June 27 letter to the editor “Child care is good use of state funds” supports taxpayer money being used in a socialist manner. I agree that single parents should get some financial support from our government. But the income from two working parents should cover child care costs without taxpayer help.

Liberal leanings toward increased socialism can possibly slow economic growth.

I remember the famous line by former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”

In short, Thatcher is saying government handouts may appear to be good. But as part of socialism, someone still has to foot the bill.

Dick Greffin, Waunakee