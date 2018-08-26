It wasn't that long ago that the left was praising socialist Venezuela, saying poverty had been cut by half, college enrollment had doubled and millions of people had access to health care.
Venezuela’s inflation is now predicted to hit 1 million percent by the end of the year, according to the International Monetary Fund. Venezuela’s economy has halved since 2013, and unemployment has reached 30 percent. Basic items including baby formula and toilet paper can’t be found on store shelves. The policy of nationalization to give back to the people has left those very people destitute.
Economic freedom has evaporated, and Venezuela is now the second most economically repressed country in the world.
The American left continues to praise socialism. Millennials in particular are embracing it. Socialist policies undermine individual responsibility and the rule of law, and create a destructive race to the bottom to prove that you are the one most in need.
Proponents of socialism claim to want to lift up the poor. But all socialism does is drag everyone down, creating economic misery for rich and poor alike. Socialism is ideologically bankrupt, having failed to produce anything close to a free-market system.
Amy Holterman, Milton