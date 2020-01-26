Socialism needs capitalism funds -- Dennis B. Appleton

The Jan. 23 letter to the editor "We already enjoy benefits of socialism" touts the benefits we claim to enjoy due to already existing socialism in this country.

I support a more socialist society, where wealth and power don't accumulate in the hands and pockets of a small minority. But the letter's flawed arguments are not the way to promote that concept.

The letter cites schools, police, fire departments, roads, air traffic control and other benefits as being the result of socialism. All these services and more are funded by public taxes. And what is the driving force resulting in the income that allows those taxes to be paid in the first place? Capitalism, pure and simple.

It's true socialism benefits the majority, not the minority, and hopefully someday we can lay claim to being a more equitable (or socialist) society. But like it or not, capitalism is what supports our current economy and the benefits we enjoy.

Dennis B. Appleton, Madison

