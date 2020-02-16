Socialism isn't the same as communism -- Joe Sokolinsky

I disagree with recent letters arguing that socialism is only effective because it relies on capitalism.

Democratic socialism as practiced in Western Europe is not the same thing as communism. Communism is defined as a system in which everything is run by the government. Communism doesn't allow free enterprise. Democratic socialism is not antithetical to free enterprise.

Democratic socialism is the right mix of government and free enterprise. Communism gives government too much control over the citizenry, and capitalism gives big business too much control over the government.

In a capitalist country, such as the United States, our taxes go toward a $700 billion annual defense budget. In democratic socialist countries, they spend much less on defense and instead use the taxes they collect to provide free health care and free higher education for their citizens. Contrast that with the United States where a large number of its citizens incur massive debt because of medical bills or student loans.

Joe Sokolinsky, Madison

