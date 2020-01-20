Socialism isn't as dangerous as guns -- Dennis Duane

Thursday's letter to the editor "Trump is saving America from Iran" claimed that Democrats are obsessed with socialism and the redistribution of wealth. I agree.
Democrats are obsessed with socialist programs like Social Security and Medicare, and government-run services such as police officers, fire fighters and emergency medical technicians. Would life be so much better if we didn't have those programs?
I think we should redistribute some wealth by raising the limit for not contributing to Social Security to $250,000. That would keep the program solvent for years to come.
Another item often opposed by the right is universal background checks for firearm purchases. Maybe all elected officials should be required to publicly answer this question "Do you think a person who could not pass a federal background check should be allowed to buy a firearm at a gun show or through some other type of transaction?" If they answer "yes" then they forfeit the ability to say they are the protectors of human life.
Dennis Duane, Madison