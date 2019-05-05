As an American citizen with eight years of military service, I didn't serve to promote or support socialist ideals. I don't follow them, and I never will. Listening to the Democrats running for president, it's clear socialism is their platform.
All citizens should expect honest and open government, but that was untrue of the previous administration. The new U.S. congressional representatives who took control are incapable and unwilling to deal with problems such as border protection, illegal immigration, sanctuary cities, late-term abortions, freedom of speech and corruption of top officials in the FBI and Department of Justice.
No president, first lady or first family has ever been treated with such disrespect. Our first lady has mentioned how proud she was to be an American citizen. Many view her as very intelligent, eloquent and beautiful. The previous first lady, Michelle Obama, stated during her husband's campaign for president that it was the first time she was proud of her country.
The beautiful cities in our nation were once prosperous and people were proud to be a part them. Now folks are leaving due to homeless people, drugs and living conditions on their streets. This is due to greedy, power-hungry, deep-state, corrupt politicians and bureaucrats who turn people against each other.
Robert Schultz, Darlington