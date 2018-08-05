Cal Thomas' July 27 opinion column, "Spoiled children of America are drawn to failed ideas," did a great disservice to our young people. He labeled our nation's youth as "spoiled" for advocating socialism. I disagree wholeheartedly.

Cal Thomas: Spoiled children of America drawn to socialism For the current generation, it appears one thing is more seductive than sex — and that’s socialism.

The young adults I work with are far from spoiled. They work hard (often two jobs), just to pay for their most basic needs. I think the reason they support socialism is because they see how unfair the current capitalist system is. The rich are getting richer, while the rest fall further behind.

Many younger adults carry huge student loan debts. Debts incurred just so they can get a job that pays above poverty wage. They see how the unregulated "winner take all" system we currently have is turning our planet into a big hot sewer.

Socialism is all about working together for the good of all. As we enter into a new era of diminishing resources, species extinctions and a hothouse planet, we need to convert quickly to socialism. Young people are smart. They know that socialism is humanity's only hope for survival.

Tim Melin, Verona