Our past and present economic success as a nation is directly due to our economic system of capitalism.
What would our nation be like today if we had embraced socialism? It wouldn't be successful because socialism redistributes the wealth from the hard-working people and gives away money to the non-productive people of a nation.
A case in point is the country of Venezuela. It is struggling with numerous social problems such as homelessness and heinous crimes being committed because of a lack of basic resources. Socialism has been an abysmal failure for any nation that has unwisely implemented its flawed philosophies. The founder of socialism was Karl Marx. His ideology was to dethrone God and destroy capitalism and this has never worked well.
Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher said things accurately, "Socialist governments traditionally do make a financial mess. They always run out of other people’s money."
Wayne Alden, McFarland