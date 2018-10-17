I have become curious about what the word "socialism" means. Republicans keep attacking Democrats as socialists. They use it like a dirty word and claim it is a threat to the United States. So I looked at the lives of millions of Americans as a guide.
Millions of citizens live on Social Security, a program designed 80 years ago to keep the elderly from starving. It is one of the most successful government programs in history.
I pay taxes with everyone for a fire department. I have (thankfully) never had to call the firefighters. I pay with all citizens for a police department. While I have had to pay a traffic ticket, I have never had to call the cops for help. I pay taxes and fees with all citizens for streets to drive on. I may complain about potholes (or "Scottholes") but I am able to move about the state and country. I pay taxes with everyone for good water and safe food.
One could go on with many more examples, but I believe it is easy to see socialism is a key to our success as a country.
Allen Knop, Madison