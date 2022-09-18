Socialism has never worked -- Joe Tripalin

The political rhetoric is heating up as we head toward the midterm elections.

I am always amazed by the progressive candidates and their embrace of socialist ideals. Capitalism is a dirty word, and the progressives disparage it constantly, even though it has lifted tens of millions of people out of poverty the world over.

They would like a socialist regime with the federal government in charge and directing every aspect of our lives. You know, because these liberal elites in the government are way smarter than the average schmo who can't figure out how to manage his life on his own.

The only problem is that, over the last 100 years, socialism has failed miserably in every country that has tried it. It has brought a much lower standard of living and suffering to the country's people. We are told that socialist system wasn't broad enough or it wasn't implemented properly. Baloney, it doesn't work, and any candidate who has "democratic socialist" leanings should be avoided if you want our country to be successful.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland