Democrats say Medicare and Social Security are off the table, and some Republicans say both need fixing. But neither side does anything about it.

I would like our politicians to please explain why all our taxes have no upper income limits, yet Social Security taxation stops at $160,200. The fact that someone making $5 million a year pays the same as the person making $160,200 a year is absurd.

This falls on both parties that have refused to even consider doing away with this limit, which if eliminated would certainly help in securing the future solvency of Social Security. But given the quality of today's members of Congress, I hold little hope they are capable of any meaningful solution.

Steven Beier, Madison

