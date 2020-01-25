Social programs rely on capitalism -- David J. Rizzo

In Thursday's letter to the editor "We already enjoy benefits of socialism," the writer highlights the benefits of socialism ranging from public education and an interstate highway system to fire and police protection and clean water.

We all enjoy these benefits, and our taxes pay for them along with the Medicare and Social Security safety nets. What the writer and democratic socialists fail to mention is that without a capitalist economy providing the fuel, the socialist car will run out of gas, and we’ll be taxed until our ears bleed to pay for our equal share of goods and services.

Tragically, socialism also eliminates individualism and consumer choice, which will convert America from the “shining city on a hill" to a dystopia with citizens trudging endlessly in a hopeless search for basic necessities.

Capitalism isn’t the enemy. U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, and mouthpieces for the Democratic Socialists of America need to stop pretending that it is.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0