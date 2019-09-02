I’ve always been intrigued by those who say, "I vote Republican because, while socially moderate, I’m fiscally conservative.”
First, I find it surprising that so many people are apparently unaware that the fundamental premise underlying their statement -- that Republican-controlled government is more frugal than is Democratic government -- is belied by history.
Beyond that, I’ve been left ruminating on what might be a “social” issue sufficiently important to such a voter as to outweigh that “fiscal conservatism.” We know that it isn’t the proliferation of guns in America. It isn’t climate change and protection of the environment (whether preservation of the Tongass National Forest and other public lands or the quality of our neighbors' water in Kewaunee County).
Neither safeguarding women’s access to reproductive health care or confronting widespread childhood hunger in America are sufficiently concerning. Protecting fellow citizens’ access to the ballot doesn’t cut it, nor does rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure (a $4.5 trillion cost being passed on to that next generation they care so much about). Separating families at the southern border and deporting critically ill children doesn’t seem to move them.
Perhaps when asked about social issues, they should drop the “fiscally responsible” and just respond “meh.”
Dennis Anderson, Madison