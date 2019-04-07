When are the campaign managers for progressive liberal political candidates going to learn that, outside of perhaps Madison and Milwaukee, most of the voting population doesn’t care about a politician’s views on women’s reproductive rights and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community?
The LGBT community makes up a very small proportion of the voting population. Many people of all faiths are opposed to abortion and associate women’s reproductive rights with being pro-abortion. By making these issues the focal point for a campaign, grassroots issues and other serious problems are not given the meaningful attention they deserve. The backlash from the smear campaign against Brian Hagedorn, though it pointed out some serious issues such as bigotry and accepting money from hate groups, was probably what got him elected.
To get serious change in government, we need to push for the resolution of issues that are meaningful to almost everyone, such as poverty, affordable housing and social inequities, education, student loan debt and universal health care.
Buzz Hetzer, Waunakee