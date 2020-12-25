Snowmobiles mar quiet park experience -- Nancy Wiegand

The Department of Natural Resources has proposed a new snowmobile trail near a long established and popular cross country ski area at Blue Mound State Park.
This park is a mecca for cross country skiing, including where people train for the renowned international Birkebeiner in Hayward. A new snowmobile trail in Pleasure Valley near the ski trail would destroy the skiing experience due to noise and exhaust. The area is also ecologically sensitive and one of the quietist areas of the park.
Snowmobiles currently have the Military Ridge Trail to ride, which already creates problems on the ski trail paralleling it. Now, snowmobilers want to go north along Mounds Park Road and through the park. Preferably, snowmobiles should be limited to the Military Ridge Trail but at least should not go through the park proper.
Snowmobiles going through the park would destroy the quiet and clean air needed by silent sports users. Silence is a natural resource that needs to be protected. Comments to the DNR are due no later than Jan. 10 at dnr.wi.gov.
Nancy Wiegand, Madison