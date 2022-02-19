Snowboarder made small towns proud -- Amy Smith

All eyes were on Nick Baumgartner’s quest for Olympic gold. I remain, along with the rest of the world, transfixed by the story of this 40-year-old snowboarder from Iron River, Michigan (population 2,854).

His small-town heritage, his enduring commitment to his sport, his love of family, his pride in his young son -- coalesced into a fierce yet affable competitor battling on the world stage. His brutally honest expression of disappointment after the men’s snowboard cross competition was gut wrenching -- his personal pain was palpable.

When he was chosen to compete in the mixed event, it was as if the fates had taken a hand. Baumgartner represented the United States with his partner against all comers. To me, at that moment, Baumgartner became our “everyman.” He represented everything that is good and honest and decent in small-town America, and he was competing against the best athletes on earth.

He shared with us all the thrill of a lifetime. The elusive gold medal found its rightful place in his hands.

Congratulations to Baumgartner on his victory and hard-earned Olympic gold. I thank him for bringing a little bit of all of us over that finish line with him.

Amy Smith, Madison