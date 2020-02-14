All of today's letters to the editor were sent to the State Journal via the U.S. Postal Service.
Snail Mail Saturday
State Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, has spent his 20-year legislative career exploiting resentment of the University of Wisconsin System. Sen…
The Wisconsin Supreme Court election on Feb. 18 is important. Ed Fallone is the best of the three candidates.
The Republican Assembly is proposing raising the Wisconsin Retirement System retirement age to 59 1/2 for workers under 40 because of a teache…
Transit Equity Day on Tuesday provided an opportunity to examine just how equitable bus commutes are compared to driving. Public transportatio…
A much better location than Madison for the F-35 fighter jets is an airport conveniently located in sunny Florida. It would be free of problem…
Thoughtful and caring Americans should be shocked by President Donald Trump’s appointments to top posts responsible for the nation’s environme…
Hillary Clinton’s “deplorable” comment during the last presidential election was aimed at a portion of President Donald Trump's supporters. Sh…
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, think the state should use its $400 million su…
I was lucky enough to hear the speech U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, gave before he voted to convict and remove President Donald Trump. I had …
Gurdip Brar deserves a second term as Middleton's mayor.
