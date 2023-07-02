As I puttered outside doing yard chores last Tuesday, it felt like my lips were curled, as if I was smelling something stinky, something rotten. The day felt ominous. It was the wildfire smoke from 800 miles away in Canada.

The haze was so thick here in the countryside, it seemed like those photos of smoggy Los Angeles from the 1980s. I could see the haze between our house and our neighbor’s, less than 100 yards away.

This has never happened in my life. My wife and I like to take walks. We’re in our early 70s and probably shouldn’t during air quality alerts. But we grew up in the 1950s and '60s. We were free-range kids, and it rankles us to be cooped up indoors in summer.

Unless you live in a third-world country, this mess is our fault -- sort of like breathing our own exhaust in a closed garage.

Our government talks ad nauseum, but there’s no decisive action such as clean energy permitting reform or something more direct: a price on carbon. Next year we can vote for our planet, for climate action and our grandkids. Right now, we can contact our legislators, demanding action.

Tom Umhoefer, Stoughton