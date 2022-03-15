 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Smith is best choice for Dane County Board -- Liz Dannenbaum

  • 0

We appreciate the State Journal's endorsements of both Scott Michalak and Sup. Melissa Ratcliff for Dane County Board. They will be -- and in Ratcliff's case, continue to be -- solid, thoughtful and innovative members of the Dane County Board.

But we strongly disagree with the State Journal's endorsement in District 24: Sup. Sarah Smith is a proven leader. Smith was a champion for keeping the beautiful San Damiano Park in Monona public and accessible for all. We applaud her view that the jail should be improved -- but not enlarged. She is a strong advocate for the environment and clean water.

We encourage everyone in the District 24 to give Smith another term in office to fight for issues important to Madison's East Side.

Liz Dannenbaum and Donna Winter, Madison

