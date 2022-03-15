Smith is best choice for Dane County Board -- Liz Dannenbaum

We appreciate the State Journal's endorsements of both Scott Michalak and Sup. Melissa Ratcliff for Dane County Board. They will be -- and in Ratcliff's case, continue to be -- solid, thoughtful and innovative members of the Dane County Board.

Our endorsements for a better Dane County Board STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Votes have lots of strong choices in the April 5 election

But we strongly disagree with the State Journal's endorsement in District 24: Sup. Sarah Smith is a proven leader. Smith was a champion for keeping the beautiful San Damiano Park in Monona public and accessible for all. We applaud her view that the jail should be improved -- but not enlarged. She is a strong advocate for the environment and clean water.

We encourage everyone in the District 24 to give Smith another term in office to fight for issues important to Madison's East Side.

Liz Dannenbaum and Donna Winter, Madison