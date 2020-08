'Smart grids' can reduce fossil fuels -- Carol Steinhart

Thank you for Chris Hubbuch's Sunday article, " Report points to cleaner, cheaper energy ." Wisconsin finally recognizes the possibilities for a modernized system where a utility's main function is managing power demand and distribution, rather than power production predicated upon a fossil-fueled based power plant. The promise of such a system to create well-paying permanent jobs, its economic benefits for both the utility and its customers, and its benefits for public health, climate, and the environment are priceless.

Taken together, the report finds, these policies could speed the transition to a carbon-free power grid while maintaining affordable and reliable service for consumers and also bolstering a $28 billion industry that employs more than 100,000 people in Wisconsin.

I'm tired of hearing that since the wind doesn't always blow or the sun always shine, clean energy is unreliable. It's always blowing or shining somewhere, and after implementing the report's suggestions, Wisconsin can continue to bigger things. Advances in battery storage, “smart grid” technology, and use of automated controls and computers to monitor electricity usage and rapidly route power to balance supply and demand regionally are already being employed in western states, with enhanced grid reliability and cost savings for all participants. Given adequate incentives for continued improvement, I believe a grid based on distributed energy can transform the electric power industry.