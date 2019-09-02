Are small towns prospering in this economy? If our quality of food and where we buy groceries is an indicator -- then no.
Wisconsin has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation. Some people need three jobs to make ends meet, but we are working hard. But where are these hard-working people buying food?
My town has several dollar stores. These have become the new grocery stores in low income areas, in competition with Walmart. When Walmart comes into communities, small groceries can't compete. Dollar stores come in, but they aren't the answer. My city lost a lot when the local independent groceries closed. We lost jobs, local investment and food choices. Instead our money is sent to Dollar Tree's headquarters in Virginia.
I see "Bent and Dent" stores selling expired food. Gas stations sometimes sell food, but it's processed food rather than fresh fruits or vegetables. Unemployment is down, but are people working hard for less? Food choice is an indicator for prosperity.
Profits going to faraway headquarters, expensive foods in small packages, lower wages and less employment -- this is not good governance by our leaders. Small towns need forward thinking governance, not a convenience store mentality.
Mary Smith, Richland Center