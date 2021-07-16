Small businesses must sell local art -- Carolyn Dargevics

Because I'm a small business of one, I read with great interest the article in the State Journal "Customer Support" -- ways to help small businesses recover from the pandemic.
My husband and I are both artists and have been doing juried art fairs for 18 years. All our art fairs were cancelled during the pandemic and some are not being held this fall, leaving us with a lot of inventory and no sales. With all the ways to help the brick-and-mortar small businesses, I have not experienced many of those small businesses helping smaller businesses (except with one coffee shop owner who sells one of my sculpture lines).
When I shop at those small businesses, I see a lot of products from other parts of the United States and even other countries. Rarely do I see products from local artists or other local businesses. In those 18 years, only one business, Epic, purchased my husband's abstract art. That business along with my coffee shop owner are the only two that seem to understand what it means to support small businesses when some local small businesses are really small.
Carolyn Dargevics, Milton