Slow spread of COVID-19 in jail -- Eric Howland

Now that COVID-19 is in the Dane County Jail, urgent action is needed to stem its spread. Our judges, law enforcement and the Department of Corrections must do everything possible to keep staff and people who are incarcerated from being infected.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Counties around the country are facing this problem in various ways, but the basic strategy is to empty the jails as much as possible by discharging people who do not pose a danger to the community.

We acknowledge the sheriff and others are already working on this issue, but the DOC and the judges control whether people are in jail.

We call on all authorities to stop incarcerating and immediately release anyone who does not pose a danger to the community. DOC should cease holds and sanctions for all but those who are actively dangerous. Judges and prosecutors should end pretrial detention and end jail or prison sentences for all but those who are actively dangerous.

Now is the time for us to unite across our differences and make policy choices that help everyday people. As a united force we demand our local, state and national governments do everything possible to protect everyone’s health -- no exceptions.

Eric Howland, Madison, president of MOSES (Madison Organizing in Strength, Equality and Solidarity)