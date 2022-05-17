Slow Lake Mendota Drive reconstruction -- David and Kate Eberhard

Madison adopted the “complete green streets” initiative in February.

Early this year, the city announced the proposed reconstruction of Lake Mendota Drive. We've attended five sessions with the project team. The City Council approved the project 12 to 8, even though it did not adhere to the “complete green streets” initiative. Our City Council representative was just elected president of the council. Well-prepared neighbors expressed to the council their misgivings about electing him president. Most council members who voted to make our representative president also voted to approve the project.

The reality of late-night decision-making suggests a poor legislative process. The neighborhood, which is mostly opposed, feels outraged. We are concerned about “green streets," high sodium levels in Madison's Well 14, the health of Lake Mendota, the loss of trees, the addition of sidewalk cement and the insensitivity to our historic Native American burial mounds.

We will be financing this project, but the environment will bear the consequences. What does a great city want? Certainly not disinterested compliance, but rather enthusiastic pleas by the vested majority who lives here to make Lake Mendota Drive and Madison a greener place. The city of Madison needs more time to make this a better, environmentally conscious project.

David and Kate Eberhard, Madison