Slow internet isn't just a rural issue -- Marsha Borling

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In the May 20 article " COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating Wisconsin’s rural broadband problem ," Jack Kelly of Medill News Services aptly described internet challenges in Wisconsin. But like other Wisconsin State Journal articles on the subject, the article incorrectly portrays the problem as a rural issue.

We live in Dane County, just outside of Stoughton, a mere 20 minutes from the state capital. Yet our neighborhood of 44 homes experiences the same challenges he attributes to more remote areas of Wisconsin. We have no access to any kind of wired, high-speed service. We are forced to use satellite or hot-spot options, providing speeds only slightly faster than dial up. Interruptions and cutouts related to weather are frequent. Participating in Zoom meetings, using Face Time, downloading documents and streaming any type of media are frustrating and sometimes impossible tasks without a high-speed connection.