Eight “special dates” during 2019 will cause trash and recycling pick-up days to shift to the following day because of holidays. (For example, Monday pick-ups will be on Tuesday instead).
That’s really great service, but I’m wondering if it’s really needed. Why can’t we just skip a week with the proviso that we’d never go three weeks without picking up recycling. That could be written into the schedule -- so we’d all know (or quickly learn).
This might save taxpayer dollars because fewer miles would be driven, less diesel fuel would be consumed, and drivers would benefit from less wear and tear.
Colin Conn, Madison