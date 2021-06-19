Skilled trades are viable careers -- Guy Thorvaldsen

Right now many trades are desperate for workers -- carpenters, plumbers, electricians, solar and wind technicians. All of these careers are well-paid.
At the same time, young people are told they need college to make a viable living. Sadly, as technology has changed how we work, the message to young people is that working with your hands -- mastering physical and spatial intelligence -- is worthless. This is an elitist and divisive message. It's why Democrats have lost workers' votes recently.
Meanwhile, Republicans resist raising minimum wages and gut unions, a traditional source of well-paid apprenticeships.
Community colleges offer work-ready training programs, but they lose a high percentage of students who simply can’t afford the time.
We need to encourage unions and incentivize companies and government programs to offer paid apprenticeships. We need to lower tuitions and demand a viable minimum wage so people can make a living while they train.
Most critically, we need to ask our kids what feeds their souls, their bodies and their hearts. If college is needed, great. If not, explore the trades with them.
Last, let’s acknowledge our elitism. Stop whining about how much tradespeople, such as daycare providers and car mechanics, charge for their highly skilled work. They deserve no less.