Skilled trade work is very valuable -- Georgia Pate

In response to last Sunday's letter to the editor "Skilled trades are viable careers":

Skilled trades are viable careers -- Guy Thorvaldsen Right now many trades are desperate for workers -- carpenters, plumbers, electricians, solar…

Years ago my husband pursued a career as an auto mechanic. He loved his work and was extremely good at it. But he quickly learned many people considered auto mechanics “dumb gear heads.”

The final straw came when he had to explain to an irate customer that his grease-covered engine had to be cleaned before he could repair an oil leak. He quit his job to study mechanical design engineering, and he took a part-time job as a salesman at a furniture and appliance store. There he found a new career working for people who appreciated and respected him, and who paid him well.

The letter was correct. We need to stop whining about how much tradespeople such as child care providers and auto mechanics charge for their highly skilled work. I would add to that list electricians, plumbers, carpenters and any other hardworking trades people. They deserve no less.

Thanks for pointing out what my husband and I have known for years. Hopefully this letter will cause people to realize how important that work is.

Georgia Pate, Madison