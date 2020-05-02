Skies are happy, not lonely -- Kirsten Johnson

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

I was taken aback by the blithe tone of last Sunday's article "The skies are lonely," about the Dane County airport in the business section of the newspaper.

Workers were quoted saying the vacant airport was "creepy" and "very sad," while the article lamented the small number of passenger flights out of Madison. I would counter that the skies aren't lonely, they are happy because they're cleaner than they've been in years.

The coronavirus pandemic needs to serve as a wake-up call to get us to stop racing around in airplanes. If we want to breathe clean air in the future and keep our global temperature rise to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid serious climate breakdown, we need to fly less often.

Let's rethink how we return to our former lives and possibly live a little more lightly on Earth.

Kirsten Johnson, Madison