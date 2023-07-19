This summer’s searing heat described in the July 13 State Journal story “Earth sizzled to global heat record” will only become more common if we do not take significant and timely action on the ongoing climate emergency. Our unprecedented heat and drought, not to mention unhealthy air quality throughout Wisconsin, have driven home the urgency of climate change.

Recent polling shows that up to two-thirds of Americans are clear-eyed about the need to tackle the climate crisis. Burning fossil fuels creates conditions for more severe heat worldwide and at home, and a stiff carbon fee is key to reining in fossil fuel usage. Most of our international trading partners have implemented some form of carbon pricing. With no such structure in place, the U.S. is an outlier among the world’s developed economies.

Our sizzling summer is a warning that our climate may one day be unbearable if we do not take necessary action, in the form of an effective carbon fee, to curtail the use of fossil fuels.

Sage Goellner, Madison