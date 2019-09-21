Don't be fooled by the large agriculture groups fighting against the proposed livestock siting rules. I am a small family farmer. I support in general the rule changes.
These groups fighting the rules represent the large concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) that would be most affected by these siting rule changes. They are the ones who would be most able to afford to make these changes to protect our ground and surface water (drinking water or wells) and our public health in general.
The farms that are going out of business at an alarming rate are really being pushed out by the drastic increase of these CAFOs that are making the real small family farm go extinct. The average farm would not be affected by these rule changes. We need these rules to protect our health, water and these small family farms.
So please don't take the bait these large corporate "family" farms are trying to put out there. Enact the siting rule changes.
Joan Arnold, Rudolph