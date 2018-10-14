With American Family Insurance's Dream Bank closing its Capitol Square office and moving into the new Spark building on East Washington Avenue, the question arises: What would the community like to see inside the historic 1871 American Exchange Bank building?
I suggest the folks at Urban Land Interests work with Greater Madison Convention and Visitors Bureau President Deb Archer, Chamber of Commerce President Zach Brandon and others to promote a one-stop brochure distribution site with emphasis on Wisconsin’s historic cultural sites.
Is that an idea that dreams fearlessly or what?
Dennis Amadeus de Nure, Madison