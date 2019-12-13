Single-use plastics pollute our water -- Alison Schulenburg

I appreciated the story on microplastics in the Dec. 4 State Journal.
By 2050, scientists expect that our waterways will contain more weight in plastic than in fish, and I believe that moving away from single-use plastics is the best place to start.
With the research that I am doing with Wisconsin Environment, I have observed similar findings in my water samples in Wisconsin. It is frightening to think that these microplastics are able to enter the food chain and our drinking water.
Our culture of single-use plastic has altered the environment and our health. Polystyrene, otherwise known as Styrofoam, is one of the worst offenders. Of the 3 million tons of Styrofoam produced annually, over 20 percent ends up in our waterways, ruining our rivers and eventually making its way into our oceans, where the tiny pellets enter our food system. All of this havoc stems from single-use food and beverage containers that leach styrene, which is reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen.
Wisconsin residents deserve the right to keep plastics out of our waters. Banning single-use polystyrene products is paramount.
Alison Schulenburg, Madison