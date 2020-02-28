Singing in a group can create magic -- Barbara Schultz

Monday’s front page article "For a growing number, happiness is but a song" was right on the mark. It highlighted the physical and mental benefits of singing in a group.
As a member of the Yahara River Women’s Barbershop Chorus, a local chapter of Sweet Adelines International, I can verify that the experience of singing with a group is much more than just making a nice sound. Working with very different individuals and putting aside our own egos to listen and blend and create something far beyond what a single person can do creates magic.
Barbershop tuning is unique because when everything -- the notes, the breath, the intention -- lines up perfectly, a new note can be heard, one octave above what is actually sung. It’s called the overtone ring. Some people can hear it. For others, it’s what raises the goosebumps.
Either way, we can use a little more of it these days.
Barbara Schultz, Madison