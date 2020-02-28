Singing in a group can create magic -- Barbara Schultz
0 comments

Singing in a group can create magic -- Barbara Schultz

  • 0

Monday’s front page article "For a growing number, happiness is but a song" was right on the mark. It highlighted the physical and mental benefits of singing in a group. 

As a member of the Yahara River Women’s Barbershop Chorus, a local chapter of Sweet Adelines International, I can verify that the experience of singing with a group is much more than just making a nice sound. Working with very different individuals and putting aside our own egos to listen and blend and create something far beyond what a single person can do creates magic.

Barbershop tuning is unique because when everything -- the notes, the breath, the intention -- lines up perfectly, a new note can be heard, one octave above what is actually sung. It’s called the overtone ring. Some people can hear it. For others, it’s what raises the goosebumps.

Either way, we can use a little more of it these days.

Barbara Schultz, Madison

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics