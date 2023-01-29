 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Simpson Street teaches key skills -- Joan Collins

  • 0

Kudos to editor Kelly Lecker's column in the Sunday State Journal, "Paper fills gaps beyond the news," about her experience visiting the Simpson Street Free Press, which highlighting the good work of young students learning good writing skills and so much more.

I visited the newsroom during an open house several years ago and was greeted at the door by a young man in third grade who shook my hand and looked me in the eye when he introduced himself.

I was impressed.

He then asked if I would like to see his exhibit, and, of course, I said yes. At his exhibit, he very proudly asked me if I would like his business card as he reached into his pocket to pull it out. His posture straightened even more and his smile widened as he handed me his card. I will always remember that moment as we exchanged business cards. The power of owning his own business card said volumes.

People are also reading…

Simpson Street Free Press teaches impressionable young students much more beyond good writing skills and their motto "never turn in your first draft" can apply to all of us.

Joan Collins, Madison

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics