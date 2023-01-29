Simpson Street teaches key skills -- Joan Collins

Kudos to editor Kelly Lecker's column in the Sunday State Journal, "Paper fills gaps beyond the news," about her experience visiting the Simpson Street Free Press, which highlighting the good work of young students learning good writing skills and so much more.

Kelly Lecker: Simpson Street Free Press fills gaps beyond news Students at Simpson Street Free Press work in a newsroom, but what they lessons go far beyond the paper.

I visited the newsroom during an open house several years ago and was greeted at the door by a young man in third grade who shook my hand and looked me in the eye when he introduced himself.

I was impressed.

He then asked if I would like to see his exhibit, and, of course, I said yes. At his exhibit, he very proudly asked me if I would like his business card as he reached into his pocket to pull it out. His posture straightened even more and his smile widened as he handed me his card. I will always remember that moment as we exchanged business cards. The power of owning his own business card said volumes.

Simpson Street Free Press teaches impressionable young students much more beyond good writing skills and their motto "never turn in your first draft" can apply to all of us.

Joan Collins, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection