My 14-year-old daughter, Devika Pal, is a part of the Simpson Street Free Press, and I want to express my appreciation for the institution.
I've seen a marked improvement in Devika’s writing and analytical abilities ever since she became a writer for this unique student-created newspaper. I’ve been very impressed with the rigorous editing process -- overseen by a team of editors -- and the quality of the publication’s articles. I know a bit about the field, because I was the managing editor of The Progressive magazine for more than a decade.
An incentive (though certainly not the only one) for Devika to put in her hard work has been the stipend that Simpson Street Free Press provides her and all the other students of an astonishing range of backgrounds and ages who help put it together.
The Madison School Board is considering a proposal tonight by board member Nicki Vander Meulen that would provide $30,000 in one-time funding to the Simpson Street Free Press. I would strongly urge the board to approve the money. With the funds, Simpson Street Free Press would be able to further its mission -- and enrich the lives of even more young students such as Devika.
Amitabh Pal, Madison