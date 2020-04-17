Simpson Street is more than a paper -- Jane Coleman
I was delighted to see Monday's State Journal article "The presses keep rolling," about the Simpson Street Free Press student newspaper in Madison.

I have been a volunteer editor there long enough to watch some of “my” kids go through middle and high school, college and, for some, beyond. It’s a newspaper, yes, but it’s also a big, multi-ethnic family, with high standards and enough caring to share.

And while he is uncomfortable in the limelight, Jim Kramer deserves much credit. It was his idea over 25 years ago to launch the newspaper, and he never says never when someone comes up with new ideas to encourage and promote achievement -- for everyone’s kids.

Jane Coleman, Monona

