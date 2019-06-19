A recent article reported that the Madison School District is reluctant to provide funding for the Simpson Street Free Press, expressing concern over whether its programming is aligned with the goals of the district. If the district’s goals include improved reading comprehension and writing skills, this is what Simpson Street Free Press is all about. My experience as a volunteer at Simpson Street over the past several years has been that this program gets results: Students participating improve academically.
Simpson Street’s out-of-school model gives students one-on-one time with adult volunteers and staff. Its unique format incentivizes the diverse student participants to sharpen their reading and writing skills. Students must first understand the content before practicing the discipline of writing and editing for clarity and accuracy. Only after multiple edits with volunteers, staff and peers is an article ready for publication.
Significantly, this format promotes not just scholarship, but also leadership and social skills. As students demonstrate proficiency and build confidence, they begin mentoring their younger colleagues. The work ethic and social skills developed through the process provide benefits that extend beyond school and into the workplace -- a point confirmed by program graduates.
The Simpson Street Free Press is deserving of district funding and support. It works.
Lauri Morris, Waunakee