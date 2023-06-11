It’s a waste of time and money trying to build up the IRS, given our dysfunctional tax code.

Tearing up the code and replacing it with one that taxes the gross receipts rather than net income of businesses would yield enough revenue to wipe out the nation’s deficit in short order. These tax breaks can often lead to no net taxable income under the existing code.

We wouldn’t need a bigger IRS. Eventually the IRS would shrink considerably. It’s the loopholes that are creating our fiscal problems. Eliminating them will go a long way to returning fiscal sanity and fairness to our economy. These breaks are the quid pro quo Congress gives in exchange for campaign contributions.

A fairer code will make for more honest politicians and fairer legislation too.

Irwin Kass, Madison