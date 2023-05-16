In 2021, more Americans died of gun-related injury than any other year on record -- 48,830 people died from gun-related suicides, murders and accidental gunshot injuries.

The United States has shockingly high rates of gun ownership compared to peer countries. While making up less than 5% of the global population, we comprise 46% of the world’s civilian gun ownership. Why?

Despite the statistics, this is one of the most heavily debated and politically divided issues. It should not be. The data is clear -- a positive correlation between ineffective gun control legislation and gun violence rates has been found. States with the weakest gun control have nearly three times as many gun deaths as those with more effective firearm control regulations.

What does this prove to us? That standards for the possession of firearms can make a significant difference in lives lost. What we must do is remind our leaders and legislators of their obligation to protect our right to life. We must advocate for universal background checks and fund preventive community gun violence interventions. We must support waiting periods and age restrictions.

How many more lives must we lose before we take these simple actions?

Maya Melchert, Madison

