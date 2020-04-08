Simple steps can discourage burglars -- Dick Greffin

With the COVID-19 coronavirus causing thousands of deaths and the loss of employment for millions, another threat may be looming. It is the loss of income that can increase crime.
Home burglaries, robberies and home invasions are a threat when our economy is being shattered by the pandemic. Here are a couple of preventative measures that will help homeowners or apartment dwellers reduce the chance of becoming a victim:
- Lock all outside doors, windows and patio doors, especially if you are not home.
- Keep an indoor and outdoor light on at night. LED lighting will cost you a few pennies a night while dramatically reducing attraction to your residence by an intruder.
Dick Greffin, Waunakee
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.