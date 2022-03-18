 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Simkin will make School Board better -- Sharon Radbil Cooper

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

I enthusiastically support Laura Simkin for Madison School Board.

I had the privilege of co-teaching with Laura in an early childhood classroom. Our program celebrated inclusion of children with a wide variety of special needs. Laura added unparalleled value to our program.

Be it hands-on teaching, student and parent relationships, adherence to standards of best practice in early childhood education, curriculum development or systems development, Laura would approach all with the highest level of thorough, wise, careful, comprehensive and courageous professionalism.

If elected on April 5, Simkin will bring these very same remarkable qualities to her role as a Madison School Board member.

I urge voters to bring Laura to the table. Students, families, staff and the School Board itself will benefit greatly.

Sharon Radbil Cooper, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics