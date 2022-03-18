Simkin will make School Board better -- Sharon Radbil Cooper

I enthusiastically support Laura Simkin for Madison School Board.

I had the privilege of co-teaching with Laura in an early childhood classroom. Our program celebrated inclusion of children with a wide variety of special needs. Laura added unparalleled value to our program.

Be it hands-on teaching, student and parent relationships, adherence to standards of best practice in early childhood education, curriculum development or systems development, Laura would approach all with the highest level of thorough, wise, careful, comprehensive and courageous professionalism.

If elected on April 5, Simkin will bring these very same remarkable qualities to her role as a Madison School Board member.

I urge voters to bring Laura to the table. Students, families, staff and the School Board itself will benefit greatly.

Sharon Radbil Cooper, Madison